DRW Securities LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,971,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,483,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,873,000 after acquiring an additional 161,849 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,723,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 118,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 49,389 shares during the period.

EWU traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,419. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average is $33.16.

