DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 911,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,586,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for about 0.7% of DRW Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,541,250. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

