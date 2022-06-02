DSC Advisors L.P. Buys 276 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

DSC Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 30.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,265. The firm has a market cap of $160.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.50 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.01.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Edward Jones lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

