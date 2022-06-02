DSC Advisors L.P. Buys 43 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DSC Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.6% of DSC Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.79.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $11.45 on Thursday, hitting $429.61. The stock had a trading volume of 43,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,702. The company has a market cap of $202.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.03. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $370.27 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

