DSC Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

DSC Advisors L.P. raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

3M stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.47. 26,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,448. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $206.81. The firm has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

