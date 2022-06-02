DSC Advisors L.P. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

DSC Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Eargo makes up about 0.9% of DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Eargo were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Eargo by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Maveron General Partner IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Eargo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $40.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 million, a PE ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.73.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

