DSC Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

DSC Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.4% of DSC Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,060,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,636 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,408,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,705 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,223,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,100 shares of company stock worth $9,279,275 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.37.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,453,856. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.88.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

