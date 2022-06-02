DSC Advisors L.P. Purchases 95,000 Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

DSC Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) by 475.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. HyreCar accounts for about 0.4% of DSC Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. DSC Advisors L.P. owned about 0.53% of HyreCar worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HyreCar by 5,862.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,310 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HyreCar by 24.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 540.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on HyreCar from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on HyreCar from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on HyreCar from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:HYRE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.08. 1,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. HyreCar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 350.80% and a negative net margin of 63.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car and fleet owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

