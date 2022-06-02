DSC Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DSC Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.04.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.77 on Thursday, hitting $569.85. The stock had a trading volume of 42,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,113. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $232.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $585.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.71 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

