DSC Advisors L.P. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DSC Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of DSC Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,282 shares of company stock valued at $21,681,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,302.28.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $34.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,312.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,877. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,455.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,668.90. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.