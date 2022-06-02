DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DTM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.70. 11,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 18.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.99. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $59.36.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTM. Mizuho lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DT Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DT Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

