Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 505,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,332 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $51,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $111.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.77.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,279. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.42.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

