DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys 44,455 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,374,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,455 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.48% of Ecolab worth $321,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ecolab by 8.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 23.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 44.4% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 10.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In related news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ECL traded up $7.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.14. The stock had a trading volume of 21,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,347. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.31 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.92 and its 200-day moving average is $192.55.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

