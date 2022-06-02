DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $1 Billion Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,655,869 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 982,788 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.4% of DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,001,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,954 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,168 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.46. 101,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,619,967. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.39. The company has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

