DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $782.22 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $782,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 570,694 shares of company stock worth $75,923,500. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG traded up $35.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,317.99. The company had a trading volume of 24,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,464.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,675.68. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

