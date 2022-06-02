DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 714,859 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,850,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 714,859 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.0% of DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 1.32% of Emerson Electric worth $727,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,143 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,178,000 after buying an additional 999,881 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 423.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after buying an additional 918,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 481.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,533,000 after buying an additional 866,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $88.77. The company had a trading volume of 55,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average is $92.66. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.42.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

