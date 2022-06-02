DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 856,491 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,805,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856,491 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $139,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

MRK stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,201,214. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

