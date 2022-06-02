E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 10,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 171,774 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.95.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETAC. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $70,741,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 5.5% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 316,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1.0% during the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 518,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.
E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.
