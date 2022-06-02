Eaton Vance Management Boosts Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.22% of Quaker Chemical worth $50,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,779,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,329,000 after acquiring an additional 35,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,723,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $2,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

KWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $158.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.40. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $134.27 and a 1-year high of $276.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.59.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.42. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.81 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.97%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

