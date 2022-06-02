Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,591,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,322 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.58% of STORE Capital worth $54,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in STORE Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.17. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

About STORE Capital (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.