Eaton Vance Management Sells 35,368 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35,368 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $56,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,122,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $125.45 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.57.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,124 shares of company stock worth $31,128,950. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

