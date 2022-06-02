Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0709 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of ETX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.85. 23,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,401. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the first quarter worth $786,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

