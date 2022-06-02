eBoost Market Cap Hits $400,006.47 (EBST)

eBoost (EBST) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $400,006.47 and approximately $2.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016162 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00210759 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001642 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004946 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000069 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

