Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,013,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 388,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.16% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $131,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $3,657,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,840 shares of company stock worth $26,312,129. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $97.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $91.52 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.26.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

