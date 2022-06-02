Efinity Token Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $31.21 million and $4.41 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,268.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002019 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Efinity Token Coin Profile

Efinity Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

