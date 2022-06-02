Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.94.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 90.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

