Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Short Interest Update

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Elbit Systems by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Elbit Systems by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Elbit Systems by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of ESLT opened at $206.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $122.85 and a one year high of $238.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.65.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

About Elbit Systems (Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.