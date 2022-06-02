Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Shares Down 5.1%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.45 and last traded at $56.45. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.47.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELMUF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Elisa Oyj from €19.40 ($20.86) to €18.60 ($20.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elisa Oyj from €53.00 ($56.99) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elisa Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

