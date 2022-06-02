Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO) Shares Up 2.3%

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.51 and last traded at C$3.50. 72,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 140,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.42.

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$8.00 price objective on Eloro Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.02 and a quick ratio of 17.52. The stock has a market cap of C$228.83 million and a PE ratio of -39.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.07.

In other news, Director Francis Sauve purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,755,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,917,643.25.

About Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO)

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Peru, and Quebec. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, tin, bismuth, indium, and other base metal properties. The company holds 99% interest in the Iska Iska Project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession totaling 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, southern Bolivia; and 82% interest in the La Victoria, a gold-silver property that consists of 16 mineral concessions covering an area of 8,933 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru.

