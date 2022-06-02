Elysian Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (ELY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Elysian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $53,968.03 and $59,866.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,522.35 or 0.99985422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002021 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Elysian Profile

ELY is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

