EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) to announce $2.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group posted sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year sales of $10.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $10.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EME. Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,477,000 after purchasing an additional 29,359 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EME traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.63. 239,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,615. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $99.72 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.32 and its 200-day moving average is $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

