Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives C$64.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.54.

EMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Emera to C$60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emera to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

TSE EMA traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$63.03. 180,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of C$16.59 billion and a PE ratio of 27.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.26. Emera has a 52 week low of C$55.96 and a 52 week high of C$65.23.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Emera will post 3.2500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 112.95%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

