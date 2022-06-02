Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Position Boosted by Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 855,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,646 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health accounts for approximately 11.2% of Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $55,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,931. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.86. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $86.84.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

EHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

