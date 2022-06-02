Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Energy Transfer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 23,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Energy Transfer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 72,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

ET traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.99. 235,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,003,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

