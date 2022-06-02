EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) to report $1.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.15. EnerSys reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EnerSys during the third quarter worth about $41,693,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,045,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,677,000 after purchasing an additional 522,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,583,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 20.1% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 924,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,957,000 after purchasing an additional 154,704 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 931,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,642,000 after purchasing an additional 137,930 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENS traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.98. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $59.92 and a 1 year high of $100.23. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

