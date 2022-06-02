Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 337,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Entergy were worth $38,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Entergy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,409 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Entergy by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,987,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,906,000 after purchasing an additional 644,066 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,148,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,422,000 after purchasing an additional 334,146 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,316,000 after purchasing an additional 325,713 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Entergy by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,020,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,370,000 after purchasing an additional 281,577 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $120.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.10%.

In other news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $6,952,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,766,099.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $511,022.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,325 shares of company stock valued at $25,571,807. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

