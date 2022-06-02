Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of EFSCP traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

