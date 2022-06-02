Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 23,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 39,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

