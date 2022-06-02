Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFFGet Rating)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 23,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 39,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

