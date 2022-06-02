Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.57.

Several research firms recently commented on ENV. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Envestnet alerts:

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Envestnet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 14.9% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,632,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,001,000 after buying an additional 211,453 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,195,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,068,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter.

ENV stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 398,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -233.92 and a beta of 1.08. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.95.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envestnet (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.