EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $7.61 billion. EOG Resources posted sales of $4.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $25.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.61 billion to $29.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $25.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.14 billion to $27.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,834 shares of company stock worth $1,488,245. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 83.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,722 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $30,665,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 183.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 741 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,236,873 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $99,284,000 after acquiring an additional 83,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.44. 2,615,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,002. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $141.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

