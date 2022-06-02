Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

EQX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Equinox Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Shares of EQX opened at $5.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $9.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 25,054 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

