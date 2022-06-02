Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $69.85

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$69.85 and traded as low as C$63.10. Equitable Group shares last traded at C$63.74, with a volume of 53,389 shares traded.

EQB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.21.

The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$69.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.39%.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

