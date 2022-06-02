Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EBKDY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($51.61) to €47.00 ($50.54) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($53.76) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($45.16) to €45.00 ($48.39) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.86.

EBKDY stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $25.97.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Research analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.5604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 6.03%. Erste Group Bank’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erste Group Bank (EBKDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.