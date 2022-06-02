Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $320.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $378.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.06.

ESS opened at $282.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.09 and a 200-day moving average of $332.63. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $275.33 and a 52 week high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

