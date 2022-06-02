Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $95.56

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.56 and traded as low as $92.42. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $92.42, with a volume of 298 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($134.41) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($134.41) to €110.00 ($118.28) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.37 and a 200-day moving average of $103.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.