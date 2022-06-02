Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 27.66 and last traded at 27.92. 9,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 975,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at 28.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EE. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 32.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

