Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 764,669 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 39,416 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $138,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $127.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 108.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.13. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.76 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Redburn Partners raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

