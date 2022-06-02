Fear (FEAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $280,358.00

Fear (FEAR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Fear has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $280,358.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fear has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,604.73 or 1.00151496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002028 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Fear Profile

FEAR is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

