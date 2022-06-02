Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $134.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.42.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FRT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,791. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.17. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.49%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.