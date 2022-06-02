Filecoin (FIL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.64 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, Filecoin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $7.68 or 0.00025339 BTC on major exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.64 billion and $208.59 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 804.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,089.37 or 0.92669747 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 667.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.00435354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00032727 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 213,203,598 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

